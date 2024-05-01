Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Know All About The Offers, Deals & Much More |

Amazon is one of the biggest and most popular shopping sites in India. The shopping site offers a wide variety of products to its customers.

This summer, Amazon will organise one of the mega sales of 2024, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

The sale will offer discounts on electronic items such as laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, computers, mobile phones, and televisions.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

The much-anticipated sale will start on the shopping site on May 2, 2024. According to Amazon, the sale will be accessible for those with an Amazon membership from 12:00 AM onwards on that day. However, it will start at 12:00 PM for all users.

What will be the offer?

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will offer discounts on Electronic items, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, daily needs, and more. Regarding fashion, the shopping site will provide offers on brands like Bata, Lakme, and Voila, starting from just Rs 399 for footwear and fashionable dresses under Rs 499.

The same price goes for makeup products. Customers can avail discount on watches for both men and women and for bags starting from just Rs 199.

Offers on electronic items

The shopping site provides discounts and offers on electronic items. Customers can get a 10 per cent discount if they pay with a credit or debit card. Talking about electronic items, you get 65 per cent off on buying a washing machine or refrigerator; the same goes for television.

Customers can get 55 per cent on air conditioners, 60 per cent on microwaves, 60 per cent on projectors, and many more. Amazon also offers discounts on One Plus Nord CE4 and iPhone 13 for just Rs 47,499.