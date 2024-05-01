 Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Know All About The Offers, Deals & Much More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Know All About The Offers, Deals & Much More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Know All About The Offers, Deals & Much More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is the mega sale of the year, offering its customers a wide variety of items and products. Get ready to take advantage of unique products in this sale.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Know All About The Offers, Deals & Much More |

Amazon is one of the biggest and most popular shopping sites in India. The shopping site offers a wide variety of products to its customers.

This summer, Amazon will organise one of the mega sales of 2024, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

The sale will offer discounts on electronic items such as laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, computers, mobile phones, and televisions. 

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

The much-anticipated sale will start on the shopping site on May 2, 2024. According to Amazon, the sale will be accessible for those with an Amazon membership from 12:00 AM onwards on that day. However, it will start at 12:00 PM for all users. 

Read Also
Amazon Launches 'Bazaar': Fashion, Fun & Fabulous Finds, All At Pocket-Friendly Prices Under ₹600;...
article-image

What will be the offer?

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will offer discounts on Electronic items, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, daily needs, and more. Regarding fashion, the shopping site will provide offers on brands like Bata, Lakme, and Voila, starting from just Rs 399 for footwear and fashionable dresses under Rs 499.

The same price goes for makeup products. Customers can avail discount on watches for both men and women and for bags starting from just Rs 199. 

Read Also
Amazon Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Sale 2024: Know Everything About Offers, Deals & Much More
article-image

Offers on electronic items 

The shopping site provides discounts and offers on electronic items. Customers can get a 10 per cent discount if they pay with a credit or debit card. Talking about electronic items, you get 65 per cent off on buying a washing machine or refrigerator; the same goes for television.

Customers can get 55 per cent on air conditioners, 60 per cent on microwaves, 60 per cent on projectors, and many more. Amazon also offers discounts on One Plus Nord CE4 and iPhone 13 for just Rs 47,499.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Know All About The Offers, Deals & Much More

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Know All About The Offers, Deals & Much More

GST Collection Breaches ₹2 Lakh Cr-Milestone; At ₹2.10 Lakh Crore In April

GST Collection Breaches ₹2 Lakh Cr-Milestone; At ₹2.10 Lakh Crore In April

Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD KVS Manian To Join Federal Bank? Abrupt Resignation Sparks...

Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD KVS Manian To Join Federal Bank? Abrupt Resignation Sparks...

SEBI Makes Nomination Optional For Joint Mutual Fund Portfolios

SEBI Makes Nomination Optional For Joint Mutual Fund Portfolios

Adani Energy Solutions Reports ₹14,217 Crore Revenue Surge In FY2024

Adani Energy Solutions Reports ₹14,217 Crore Revenue Surge In FY2024