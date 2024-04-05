Amazon Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Sale 2024: Know Everything About Offers, Deals & Much More

Amazon is known for its all-year sales for different occasions, which bring exciting deals and discounts for shopping-loving customers. To mark Gudi Padwa, beginning of Hindu new year and Ugadi celebrated in southern part of India, which falls on April 9, the online shopping platform is offering attractive discounts, In this article, you will get complete details about Amazon's sales and offers on different categories.

Ugadi Utsav festival sale

The beginning of Hindu new year which is celebrated as Ugadi Utsav and Gudi Padwa, is also the time to buy new things. On this occasion, Amazon has launched a Ugadi Utsav festival sale shopping store, which will be live till April 15, 2024.

The festival season offers various products according to the customer's needs, including groceries, electronics, fashion and beauty essentials, and home decorative items. You can get multiple beauty products in fashion, such as ethnic dresses. The fantastic sale also offers you incredible deals on top brands such as Realme, BIBA, Samsung, Phillips, One Plus and many more.

Discount on ethnic wear

Amazon offers ethnic wear for both men and women. If you do not want to spend more money on ethnic wear, then this Amazon offer is for you because here, you will find a good collection of ethnic wear at a lower price.

Women ethnic wear

Ugadi Utsav festival sale offers 40% off on Silk sarees, including Kanjivaram silk, Banarasi Silk, Bhagapuri silk and much more. Traditional salwar kurtas and Indo-western-style dresses are also available at the same discount. Women's ethnic wear will always be incomplete without jewellery .

Offers on jewellery

The sale offers Gold-plated jewellery under Rs 599 and temple jewellery with 60% off on Silver jewelry. You can get a discount of a minimum of 20 % to 50%, which is almost the same for Diamonds.

Men ethnic wear

This festival offers men's cotton-printed kurtas, Lucknowi kurtas, half-sleeve short kurtas and much more at a 30% minimum discount. It also offers ethnic watches like analog Gold-dial men's watches, analog Silver-dial band stainless steel watches, analog multi-colour dial watches and more at a 50% discount.