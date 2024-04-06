Amazon Launches 'Bazaar': Fashion, Fun & Fabulous Finds, All At Pocket-Friendly Prices Under ₹600; Stirs E-commerce Competition

Representational image | File

Amazon, the e-commerce market giant has launched 'Bazaar', a platform offering trendy lifestyle products at an affordable prices, all under Rs 600.

Apart from a move to reinforce its dominance in India's fast paced fashion market, this launch is also a bid to rival competitors such as Walmart owned Flipkart, Reliance Ajio, Meesho and the other e-commerce in the lineup.

What is 'Bazaar'?

Amazon's 'Bazaar' is a specialised store within its android application, which will offer a curated a selection of lifestyle essentials. Users can peruse through an array of products, including kitchen items starting from Rs 125, accessories, clothing and more.

How to access Bazaar?

To access 'Bazaar' hassle-free, users simple need to follow these steps:

1. Download and install the Amazon application

2. Sign-in for online purchases or skip the process for direct access.

3. Locate the 'Bazaar' icon on the top left corner of the home screen.

4. At final, explore and shop for affordable items.

What are the key features of 'Bazaar'?

Affordable Pricing: With focus on budget-friendly offerings, 'Bazaar' lists products prices below Rs 600.

Extensive Product Range: From clothing, accessories, and jewelry to home essentials like kitchenware, towels, and bed linens, 'Bazaar' boasts a diverse inventory.

Prime Benefits: Amazon Prime subscribers will get expedited delivery estimates, typically ranging from 4-5 days.

Competition

The launch of 'Bazaar' propels Amazon into direct competition with platforms like Meesho, Flipkart's Shopsy and others, as it strives to capture a larger market share. This launch comes amid a modest 13 per cent user growth for Amazon in India.