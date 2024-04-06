Ather Rizta: Redefining Urban Travel, One Charge At A Time

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 06, 2024

Ather Energy has introduced its newest electric scooter model, the Ather Rizta, into the market.

Introductory prices start at Rs. 1.10 lakh for Rizta S and Rs. 1.25 lakh (2.9kWh) to Rs. 1.45 lakh (3.7kWh) for Rizta Z variants (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Available in S and Z variants, offering 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh battery options, providing ranges of 105km and 125km, respectively.

Largest scooter by Ather, featuring a spacious 900mm seat and 34-liter under-seat storage, expandable to 56 liters with optional frunk.

Built on underbone chassis, featuring a longer, wider subframe, telescopic forks, monoshock suspension, and 12-inch MRF tires.

Features LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, a color TFT display, and an under-seat wireless charger for the Ather Halo helmet.

Ather Skid Control technology ensures stability on slippery surfaces, complemented by an ESS system for enhanced visibility.

