After 127 years of legacy, the Godrej family on Tuesday, April 30 announced their shareholding in Godrej companies.

The company through an exchange filing announced an ownership realignment of their shareholdings in the Godrej Companies.

The realignment has been arrived at in a respectful and mindful way to maintain harmony and to better align ownership in acknowledgement of the differing visions of the Godrej family members. This will help maximize strategic direction, focus, agility, and will accelerate the process of creating long-term value for shareholders and all other stakeholders, added the company in the regulatory filing.

After the announcement, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka shared a post related to it on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which sparked numerous reactions from netizens.

Goenka in his X post, wrote, "The Godrej family settlement was ‘locked’ today with the elegance and dignity that the family is known for. No controversies, just all clean like their soaps. Good Knight!"

Netizens Reaction

The X post shared by Goenka received numerous responses from netizens.

"It always comes to valuation and good running business. Children should be groomed from beginning what business they will inherit to make transition easier. EGO’s and spouses kept out," wrote an X user named Subramanian.

"And they didn't AGGROVATed the matter , kept PROPERTIES with themselves amicably," commented another X user.

"That’s why they are still here and doing well even after 127 years. The class and aura never fade," added another user.

About the Godrej Family Split

The Godrej Group, a 127-year-ol͏d conglomerate, announced the split, with Adi and Nadi͏r Godrej retaining control͏ ͏of Godrej Industries, which ͏includes five listed companies. Cousins Jamshyd and Smita will control unlisted͏ Godrej͏ & Boyce ͏and its affiliates, along with a significant land bank, including prime property in Mumbai. Godrej Enterprises Group͏, ͏including Godrej & Boyce and affiliates across multiple industries, ͏will be led by Jam͏shyd Godrej and his family.

Godrej Industries Group,͏ encompasses listed companies like Godrej Industries and Godrej Properties, will be chaired by͏ Nadir͏ ͏Godrej and controlled by Adi and Nadir Godrej’s families. Pirojsh͏a Godrej, son of Adi, will hold͏ a significant position͏ as Executive Vice Chairperson of Godrej͏ Industries Group, succeeding Nadir as Chairperson in August͏ 2026.

Godrej Industries Group (GIG), which includes the listed companies, Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer͏ Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences Godrej ͏Enterprises Group (GEG) includes Godrej & Boyce (G&B) and affiliates in diverse sectors like͏ aerospace, aviation, defence, energy, security, construction, healthcare, furniture, IT, software, and infrastructure.͏