First time in country: Presentation of Union budget coincides with nationwide banks strike

BHOPAL: It was first time in the country that the budget session of the Parliament coincided with the nationwide strike of public sector banks (PSBs).

On second day of PSB strike for wage revision the union budget was presented in Parliament on Saturday.

In Bhopal, on second day of their strike, bankers assembled at SBI LHO, Hoshangabad Road, and raised the slogans for fulfillment of their demands including 20 per cent wage hike and 5 days working. Their demands include merger of special allowance with basic pay, updating of pension, improvement in the family pension system, allocation of staff welfare fund based on operating profits and exemption from income tax on retirement benefits without a ceiling.