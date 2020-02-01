First time in country: Presentation of Union budget coincides with nationwide banks strike

BHOPAL: It was first time in the country that the budget session of the Parliament coincided with the nationwide strike of public sector banks (PSBs).
On second day of PSB strike for wage revision the union budget was presented in Parliament on Saturday.
In Bhopal, on second day of their strike, bankers assembled at SBI LHO, Hoshangabad Road, and raised the slogans for fulfillment of their demands including 20 per cent wage hike and 5 days working. Their demands include merger of special allowance with basic pay, updating of pension, improvement in the family pension system, allocation of staff welfare fund based on operating profits and exemption from income tax on retirement benefits without a ceiling.
Banking transactions continued to be paralysed for the second consecutive day. The nation-wide strike call was given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).
Cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, instrument issuance and loan disbursement were affected. The strike coincided with the beginning of the Budget session of parliament and presentation of Union Budget 2020-21. Wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017.
Banks employees association also said that there will be three days nationwide strike on March 11, March 12 and March 13 in case demands are not fulfilled. From April 1, there will be indefinite strike, bankers added.
