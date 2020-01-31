Bank strike impact: Transactions worth Rs 7L cr hit in MP

BHOPAL: Banking transaction worth around Rs 7 lakh crore was hit in Madhya Pradesh (Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Bhopal) on account of the banker’s strike on Friday. The strike has also affected cash deposits in some 9,700 ATMs across the state, besides routine functions like withdrawals and deposits. The strike will continue on Saturday—the day of the union budget.

To press for a salary revision, 5000 bankers from 486 branches were on strike in the state capital and over 40,000 bankers from 5000 branches were on strike on Friday in Madhya Pradesh.

Demands from the Bank unions are 20 per cent pay hike on payslip components, 5-day week, scrapping of the new pension scheme, merger of special allowance with basic pay.