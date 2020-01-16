Bank unions call for nationwide 2 days strike from Jan 31

New Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to observe two days strike on January 31 and February 1.

UFBU has three days strike on March 11, 12 and 13, demanding early wage revision settlement which has been due since November 1, 2017.

UFBU is an umbrella of nine unions, comprising of All India Bank Employees Association, (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), among others.