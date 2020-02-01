'Tax cut ki goli mat do': Derek O'Brien criticises Budget 2020 over new personal income tax rates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget for 2020-21. In a major relief for individual taxpayers, a new regime of personal income tax was annnounced.

"Under the new personal income tax regime, individual taxpayers to pay tax at a reduced rate of 10 per cent for income between Rs 5 lakh and 7.5 lakh against the current rate of 20 per cent," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget.

"Those with income between Rs 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh to pay tax at 15 per cent against the current 20 per cent. Those with income between Rs 10 to 12.5 lakh to pay tax at 20 per cent, down from 30 per cent," she added.