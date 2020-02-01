Nirmala vs Nirmala: Confusion reigns over Income Tax slab as FM's 2020 Budget speech contradicts itself

However, further perusal of Sitharaman's Budget 2020-2021 speech reveals a contradiction of sorts.

"In the interim Budget of 2019, our government exempted individuals having income up to 5 lakh from paying any income tax," the transcript of the speech says.

"Those earning up to 5 lakh shall not pay any tax either in the old regime or in the new regime," the speech reiterates in another paragraph.

However, according to the same transcript, for those earning between 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh, both the existing tax rate and the new tax rate is 5%.

At the time of publishing this article, there had been no clarification on whether this income bracket will be taxed. Further details are awaited.