Sensex tumbles over 700 points as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020

However, it has recovered from the low and at 1.39 p.m. it was trading at 40,188.53, lower by 534.96 points or 1.31 per cent from the previous close of 40,723.49

It had opened at 40,753.18, and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,905.78 and a low of 40,015.37 points.

The gainers on the Sensex so far were Hindustan Unilever, TCS, ITC, Infosys and HCL Technologies. The major losers were Larsen and Toubro, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,799.85, lower by 162.25 points, or 1.36 per cent from the previous close.