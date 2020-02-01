Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman's family including her daughter Parakala Vangmayi arrive in Parliament

Copies of Union Budget being checked by a sniffer dog
The printed copies of the Budget 2020-21 that just arrived at the Parliament is been checked by a sniffer dog as part of a security check.
Finance Ministry: Gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2020 is Rs 1,10,828 cr
Just few minuites before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget, Ministry of Finance said that the gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2020 is Rs 1,10,828 crores. It also said that the total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of December up to 31st January, 2020 is 83 lakh.
Yet again, Nirmala Sitharaman with 'Bahi-Khata' ahead of the presentation
Earlier, for the presentation Union Budget for 2019-20 in July 2019, Sitharaman decided to go with the swadeshi 'bahi khata' in line with Indian traditions, instead of the Budget briefcase which she said belonged to the British colonial era.
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur: Modi govt believes in 'sabka sath, sabka vikas.'
Minsiter of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said "We received suggestions from across the country. The government is making efforts that this budget is good for all," reported ANI.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance
This will also be the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India.
Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget in the Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday present the budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for the year ending March 2021.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)