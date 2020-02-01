Budget 2020: 'Estimated nominal growth of GDP for 2020-21 at 10%', says Nirmala Sitharaman

While presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the Central government's debt had reduced to 48.7% of GDP in 2019 from 52.2%.

"There are one million people out of poverty and we should be proud of it. We have moved on from over 4% growth in 1950s to 7.4% to 2014-19 period," the Finance Minister said.

"Motto of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' has implemented new programmes for the poor and disadvantaged under Prime Minister Modi," she added.

"We have clocked a GDP growth of 7.4% over 2014-19 and FDI increased from $119 billion in 2014-19 to $284 billion", she said.

Economic Development would entail reforms across the economy and more space for the private sector. She said the Budget is woven around 3 prominent themes -- aspirational India, economic development and a caring society.