Why Subramanian Swamy is giving Nirmala's Budget 2020 a miss

The BJP leader is being cross-examined in the National Herald case filed by him against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

Swamy, in his private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the publisher, Associate Journals Limited, owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused in the case -- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Vora, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda have denied the allegations levelled against them.

The Gandhis, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda are accused of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.