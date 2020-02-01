Why Subramanian Swamy is giving Nirmala's Budget 2020 a miss

On Friday, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that he won't be attending the budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. This comes after, Swamy opposed government's decision to sell entire stake in Air India.
Swamy said on Twitter: "Today I am in court for completion of my cross examination in the NH case. May have to miss Parliament."
The BJP leader is being cross-examined in the National Herald case filed by him against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.
Swamy, in his private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the publisher, Associate Journals Limited, owed to the Congress.
All the seven accused in the case -- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Vora, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda have denied the allegations levelled against them.
The Gandhis, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda are accused of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
