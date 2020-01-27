'This deal is wholly anti-national': Subramanian Swamy threatens to move court over Centre's decision to sell 100 per cent stake of Air India

On Monday, the government announced the sale of 100 per cent stake of national carrier Air India. The BJP-led Central government also issued a preliminary information memorandum for the strategic disinvestment with the deadline for submitting an expression of interest (EOI) set as March 17.

According to the bid document, as part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS. The management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.

AISATS is an equal joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines. It offers ground handling services. Air India has also interests in Air India Engineering Services, Air India Air Transport Services, Airline Allied Services and Hotel Corporation of India.

Air India, wholly owned by the government, is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on March 30, 2007, and is engaged in the business of certain air transport services and allied activities, operating both domestically and internationally.

