Government to sell 100 per cent stake in Air India; issues bid document

New Delhi: The government issued a preliminary information memorandum on Monday for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier Air India.

According to the bid document, as part of the strategic disinvestment Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS. The management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder. The deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI) is March 17.