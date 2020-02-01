Good news for Taxpayers: Nirmala Sitharaman announces reduction in Income Tax slabs in Budget 2020

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to lower personal direct tax in today's budget speech.

"In order to provide significant relief to individual taxpayers and to simplify the income tax law, I propose to introduce a new personal income tax regime where rates will be significantly reduced for the individual taxpayer who forego certain exemptions. New income tax rate regime is optional," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Under the new regime, an individual will be required to pay tax at a reduced rate of 10% between income of Rs 5-7.5 lakh, down from the previous 20 percent. 15 per cent tax for 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh income. 25% tax for income between 12.5 lakh to 15 lakh and 30% tax for income above 15 lakh," FM Sitharaman announced in the Budget presentation today.

New Personal Income Tax Regime:

Up to Rs 5 lakh – No tax

Rs 5 to 7.5 lakh – Decreased to 10% from 20%

Rs 7.5 to 10 lakh – Decreased to 15% from 20%

Rs 10 to 12.5 lakh – Decreased to 20% from 30%

Rs 12.5 to Rs 15 lakh – Decreased to 25% from 30%