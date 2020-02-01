Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman quotes Kashmiri poet Zinda Kaul; calls India 'best' in the world

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2020-21.

During her opening remarks, Sitharaman, quoted a verse by Kashmiri Pandit poet, Zinda Kaul.

Translated to Hindi, she said, "Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan".

Her remarks evoked thunderous applause from parliamentarians.

Kaul, incidentally, was a poet and teacher who wrote in Persian, Hindi, Urdu and Kashmiri. He was also the first Kashmiri poet to win the Sahitya Academy award.