Budget 2020: Highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Saturday.

"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Budget.

She further said that the digital revolution will play a big role in delivering services to the people in India in the coming days.

Here are the key takeaways from the Finance Minister's speech

1. "GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). Consumers have got an annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST"