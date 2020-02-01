Budget 2020: Highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Saturday.
"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Budget.
She further said that the digital revolution will play a big role in delivering services to the people in India in the coming days.
Here are the key takeaways from the Finance Minister's speech
1. "GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). Consumers have got an annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST"
2. Sitahraman paid homage to former Finance Minister, the "chief architect" of the Goods and Services Tax.
"GST has been the most historic of the structural reforms. GST has been gradually maturing into a tax that has integrated the country economically," he sad.
3. "Government's debt has reduced to 48.9% from 52.2%"
"The government debt came down to 48.9 per cent from 52.2 per cent," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
She said: "Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs. This Budget aims to fulfil their aspirations."
"With renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy," she added.
4. "Efforts we have made in the last five years and the enthusiasm and energy of our youth are the ignition of our growth"
5. The Finance Minister recites a verse in Kashmiri and translated it in Hindi, 'Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan'
6. "Our government is committed to the goal of doubling farmers income by 2022"
7. "Budget 2020 is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power"
8. "Our government is proposing comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts in the country."
9. To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes.
10. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha avem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps
11. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha avem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps
12. Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed in this budget; agricultural credit target has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore.
13. Youth and fishery extension work to be enabled by rural youth as 'Sagar Mitras', forming 500 fish farmer producing organizations.
14. There is a shortage of qualified medical doctors both general practitioners and specialists; it is proposed to attach a medical college to a district hospital in PPP mode; details of the scheme to be worked out soon
15. Viability gap funding window to be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to aspirational districts that don't have hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat scheme
16. Entrepreneurship is strength of India. I propose to set up an investment clearance cell that will provided end to end facilitation and support including pre-investment advisory, info on land banks and facilitate clearance at state level
17. I propose to provide Rs 27300 crore for development for industry and commence for year 2020-21
18. A degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework.
19. Setting up large solar panel capacity alongside the railway tracks on land owned by railways, a proposal is under consideration. More Tejas type trains will connect iconic destinations.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)