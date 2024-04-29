Beware! Is Your Security Guard Enough To Prevent Losses?

According to a study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, and various studies India has dubious distinction for the highest rate of losses due to large thefts, pilferages, inventory mismatch, shrinkages in stock, materials, criminal conspiracies, and negligence.

As per estimates, it amounts to 25% of the total losses suffered by Industries and establishments which is very high and never taken seriously by the management.

Security Guards cannot prevent serious theft alone, nor an Alarm system in isolation can guarantee a no pilferage state nor can a stand-alone assure a zero loss situation. What is needed is an active deterrent, prevention is better than cure.

Retailers reported losing a record $112.1 billion to inventory shrink in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation & 39’s annual Retail Security Survey. External theft was the largest contributing factor to the inventory shrink referred to herein above, followed by theft by employees. Furthermore, the two categories combined roughly account for two-thirds of the total shrink. It is pertinent to note that employee theft even on a small scale can lead to huge losses to be borne by the respective organizations.

CISS Services Ltd (formerly known as Central Investigation and Security Services Ltd). Established in 1985 has drawn up a comprehensive total security solution to counter the challenges mentioned herein above., CISS Services Ltd offers a cost-effective holistic solution whereby it will charge clients annually for services which in its ambit shall cover trained qualified manpower, technicians coupled with integrated technology platforms not limited to intruder alarms CCTV, Etc. which would not only act as a deterrent but ensure that losses suffered by the organization are eliminated. Offer is cost-effective.

Furthermore, the said holistic solutions will cater to the total security needs of an organization and provide recommendations after carrying out a thorough survey, analyzing survey data, and strengthening areas that pose a risk to the security of the property. CISS Services shall also provide its clients with periodic security audit reports which in turn would help clients minimize losses from time to time. Winds of change have touched almost all areas of one & 39’s life.

The security industry is no exception and CISS has kept pace with changing times by offering clients robust security solutions which is a fusion of physical manpower and technology that has enabled clients to better secure their critical assets thereby not only ensuring the safety of life and property but also helping the organizations maximize profit.