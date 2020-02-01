Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman back with traditional 'bahi khata' but with a design change

For her second budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday carried documents in a traditional 'Bahi-Khata' (ledger) wrapped in a red cloth, similar to what she carried last year.

Dressed in crisp yellow silk saree, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry, Sitharam will meet President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the budget at 11 am today. The duration of the budget speech usually ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Last year, Sitharaman had ditched the long-standing tradition of carrying budget documents in a leather briefcase and went swadeshi with a 'bahi-khata'. However, the only change in design is the ribbon knotted around it. Instead of going horizontal with a bow, they decided to keep it vertical with two bands around the emblem.