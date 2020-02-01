Budget 2020: Milind Deora mocks FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech with emoji

Congress leader Milind Deora has mocked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a emoji on Twitter. Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament on Saturday, which contains the details about the government’s revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year 2020-21.
Deora posted a 'yawning face' emoji with a hashtag Budget2020.
This is the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India. This is the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.
Like last year, Sitharaman opted for a traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry budget documents. Dressed in a crisp yellow silk saree, the minister carried the documents wrapped in a red silk cloth, adorned with the Indian emblem in golden.
In the speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21.
"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Budget.
She further said that the digital revolution will play a big role in delivering services to the people in India in the coming days.
"The digital revolution, which has placed India in a unique leadership position, globally will see the next wave. We shall aim to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance," Sitharaman said.
Earlier the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Budget ahead of its presentation in the Parliament.
The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman, who carried a 'Bahi-Khata', met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry.
(With inputs from ANI)
