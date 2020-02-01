Budget 2020: Milind Deora mocks FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech with emoji

This is the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India. This is the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Like last year, Sitharaman opted for a traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry budget documents. Dressed in a crisp yellow silk saree, the minister carried the documents wrapped in a red silk cloth, adorned with the Indian emblem in golden.

In the speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21.