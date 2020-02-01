Budget 2020: Best Memes and Jokes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament today, which contains the details about the government’s revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year 2020-21. This is the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India. This is the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

