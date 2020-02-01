Budget 2020: GST collection up 8% YoY to Rs 1.10 lakh cr in Jan

In a much-needed shot in the arm for the government, GST collection increased 8.12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,10,828 crore in January 2020.

This is only the second time since roll-out of GST that the monthly revenues have crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore and sixth time during the year when it has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

The higher number is good news for the government which is facing serious revenue shortfall. The higher collection in the month of January is, however, on expected lines given the past trends.