 India’s Textile Manufacturer, RSWM, Signs Agreement With Adani Energy Solutions For The Supply Of 60 MW Of Solar Power
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Textile Manufacturer, RSWM, Signs Agreement With Adani Energy Solutions For The Supply Of 60 MW Of Solar Power

India’s Textile Manufacturer, RSWM, Signs Agreement With Adani Energy Solutions For The Supply Of 60 MW Of Solar Power

Adani Energy Solutions will manage the entire green power value chain for the additional power requirement of RSWM, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Ahmedabad: RSWM, one of India’s leading textile manufacturers, on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), for the supply of 60 MW of renewable energy. Adani Energy Solutions will manage the entire green power value chain for the additional power requirement of RSWM, the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group.

RSWM invested Rs 60 crore under the Group Captive Scheme with a renewable genco (green generation company) for the supply of 31.53 crore units of green power per annum to its manufacturing facilities across Rajasthan.With this addition, the contribution of renewable energy in RSWM’s total energy requirement will rise from the current 33 per cent to 70 per cent in the near future (two thirds of its total energy mix).

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, RSWM, said that this achievement underscores “our long-term vision to align growth with sustainability and reinforce our position as a forward-looking industrial leader”.“By sourcing 70 per cent of our total energy requirement from renewable sources -- well above the national average of India’s clean energy mix (31 per cent) -- RSWM continues to set industry benchmarks in responsible energy transition,” he added.

Read Also
Adani Enterprises To Raise ₹25,000 Crore Through Rights Issue, Profit Jumps 71%
article-image

According to Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL, “we are delighted to partner with RSWM on this landmark initiative that demonstrates how sustainability is becoming integral to businesses”.“This collaboration is a testament to the scalability and impact of renewable power in strengthening industrial growth while ensuring sustainability. As a leading energy solutions provider for the Commercial and Industrial (C&amp;I) sector, we feel privileged to play a catalytic role in helping industries decarbonise through our innovative offerings,” Patel mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders Reporting Decline
Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders Reporting Decline
Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite Western Sanctions
Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite Western Sanctions
India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes
India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes
SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar
SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar

AESL’s commercial and industrial (C&amp;I) vertical serves bulk electricity users with customised energy solutions. By delivering reliable, competitively priced, and increasingly green power, AESL helps businesses across sectors meet both operational and sustainability needs. The company is targeting a C&amp;I portfolio of 7,000 MW over the next five years.“By integrating hybrid power, RSWM is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also enhancing long-term energy security and operational efficiency,” said Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM.

AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states and a cumulative transmission network of 26,705 ckm and 97,236 MVA transformation capacity.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders...

Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders...

India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes

India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes

Global Chipmaker Nvidia Joins Hands With Indian & US Investors, India Deep Tech Alliance Announces...

Global Chipmaker Nvidia Joins Hands With Indian & US Investors, India Deep Tech Alliance Announces...

Mumbai’s Linking Road Turns Into A Real Estate Goldmine As Builders Offer Sky-High Prices For Old...

Mumbai’s Linking Road Turns Into A Real Estate Goldmine As Builders Offer Sky-High Prices For Old...

India’s Textile Manufacturer, RSWM, Signs Agreement With Adani Energy Solutions For The Supply Of...

India’s Textile Manufacturer, RSWM, Signs Agreement With Adani Energy Solutions For The Supply Of...