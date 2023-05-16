First in country: Facilitation Centre for protecting traditional art forms through GI tagging

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is planning to start a facilitation centre in Bhopal to offer guidance to folk and tribal artists, artisans about the process of obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which is used to protect and conserve their art forms.

A national workshop will be organised soon to decide the contours of the project. Legal, marketing and Intellectual Property Rights experts, representatives of Union industries ministry, NABARD, TRIFED and state government departments will be invited. The government has set a six-month deadline for establishing the centre.

Managing Director of Vanya Prakashan Meenakshi Singh said traditional, folk and tribal arts were not only needed to be conserved and protected but also promoted and marketed. “For instance, if a company in South India starts calling its saris as Chanderi, it is illegal and has to be stopped. But artisans will not be able to do it on their own. And it is here that facilitation centre will come to their aid,” she said.

The centre will have a small, permanent set up and will offer consultancy service on legal, IPR, marketing etc. “We will be hiring experts for this,” she said.

Singh said many things were needed to be done once it is obtained. “We have obtained GI tag for Gond paintings. Now, we will start process of registration of Gond painters in districts. They will be given an authorised user tag and will be allowed to use GI logo on their products,” she added.

Efforts will also be made to sell products nationally and internationally. “We may use shops at airports, we may showcase them in international expos. There are many things we will be doing,” Singh said.

The state government will also set up a Tribal Design Centre in Bhopal in collaboration with the National Institute of Design, Bhopal. It will work to assimilate traditional tribal art and designs into contemporary fashion.

