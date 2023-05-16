Bhopal Municipal Corporation: 4,000 regular employees not paid salary on time

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 4,000 regular employees of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have not received salaries so far this month. For past few months, BMC has not been paying salaries to them on time. However, contractual workers are paid on time.

The BMC Employees Association president Ashok Verma picketed outside municipal commissioner’s office on Tuesday to protest against non-payment of salaries to 4,000 employees.

Last year, same issue was raised by employees’ association during festivals. Verma said, “4,000 employees have not received salary as money in lieu of octroi duty has not been paid to BMC. 13,000 contractual workers have been paid. When I staged sit-in, municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary came out and assured of payment. We have not been paid salaries so far this month.”

He further said, “All municipal corporations, municipalities receive funds from state government in lieu of octroi duty. But BMC doesn’t get it on time because it doesn’t push for it. As BMC does not get money, we are not paid salaries on time.”

