 Bhopal: 'Neglected', Congress leader Satyaprakash Sakhvar joins BJP
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Bhopal: Feeling 'neglected', former MLA and Congress leader Satyaprakash Sakhvar joined BJP in Bhopal on Tuesday. He also said that he was impressed by the development works of PM Narendra Modi.

"There is no leader, no legislation in the Congress party. Congress is not a party, but a group of factions and we were fighting in factions. Every section of the society in the region has benefited from the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I was constantly being neglected in the Congress," said Sakhvar.

Sakhwar also claimed the Congress has not done anything for the Dalit community and that it ensured his defeat in the last Assembly elections.

