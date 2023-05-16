Bhopal: 'Neglected', Congress leader Satyaprakash Sakhvar joins BJP

Bhopal: Feeling 'neglected', former MLA and Congress leader Satyaprakash Sakhvar joined BJP in Bhopal on Tuesday. He also said that he was impressed by the development works of PM Narendra Modi.

He took the saffron party's leadership in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, state Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra held a meeting at the BJP state office.

"There is no leader, no legislation in the Congress party. Congress is not a party, but a group of factions and we were fighting in factions. Every section of the society in the region has benefited from the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I was constantly being neglected in the Congress," said Sakhvar.

Sakhwar also claimed the Congress has not done anything for the Dalit community and that it ensured his defeat in the last Assembly elections.