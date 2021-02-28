Fight against Covid-19: Drive to inoculate 71.62 lakh people begins today in Madhya Pradesh ; Pvt hospitals to charge Rs 250, free at govt facilities

BHOPAL: Around 71.62 lakh people, completing 60 years of age on January 1, 2022, will be covered under the phase-2 vaccination drive against Covid-19, commencing in Madhya Pradesh from Monday- March 1.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary informed the media that phase-2 vaccination drive will begin at 186 session sites (vaccination booths) from Monday and besides people aged above 60 years, those with co-morbidities in age groups between 45 and 59 years will also be covered. The vaccination will be carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccination facilities will be available at 51 district hospitals, 84 civil hospitals, 13 medical colleges, 3 private medical colleges and 35 identified private hospitals, informed the minister. The advance registration facility has been made available on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, and the registration for the vaccination drive will require an identity card containing a photo of the citizen, based on which the vaccine centre will vaccinate the person at the scheduled time.