Fight against Covid-19: Drive to inoculate 71.62 lakh people begins today in Madhya Pradesh ; Pvt hospitals to charge Rs 250, free at govt facilities

BHOPAL: Around 71.62 lakh people, completing 60 years of age on January 1, 2022, will be covered under the phase-2 vaccination drive against Covid-19, commencing in Madhya Pradesh from Monday- March 1.
Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary informed the media that phase-2 vaccination drive will begin at 186 session sites (vaccination booths) from Monday and besides people aged above 60 years, those with co-morbidities in age groups between 45 and 59 years will also be covered. The vaccination will be carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccination facilities will be available at 51 district hospitals, 84 civil hospitals, 13 medical colleges, 3 private medical colleges and 35 identified private hospitals, informed the minister. The advance registration facility has been made available on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal, and the registration for the vaccination drive will require an identity card containing a photo of the citizen, based on which the vaccine centre will vaccinate the person at the scheduled time.
Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am
The registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination anytime and anywhere using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications like Arogya Setu. Registration will open at 9 am on March 1 at www.cowin.gov.in. All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on Jan 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.
On-site registration will be available at the vaccination centres
Beneficiary will have to reach vaccination site with relevant documents like Aadhaar card and photo identity card
People between 45 and 59 years of age with co-morbidities will have to carry certificates of co-morbidities issued by a registered medical practitioner.
Around 16.63 lakh doses have been allocated for phase-2 inoculation and of these 7 lakh have been given to Madhya Pradesh, the minister said. Vaccination facility has been provided free of cost in all government institutions, while Rs 250 will be charged in private institutions.
“The inoculation drive will begin with 186 vaccination sites and gradually the number of session sits will be increased and by the month end it will be extended to 5,000 in Madhya Pradesh, elaborated the minister.
“State has reported 200 AEFI cases so far, but none of them are of serious nature. So far 6.51 lakh first doses have been administered in state, while the second dose tally has reached 1.60 lakh,” said Chaudhary
17 vaccination sites in Bhopal
Government hospitals:Gandhi Medical College, AIIMS, BMHRC, JP Hospital, Civil Hospital Bairagarh, Civil Hospital, Berasia, Community Health Centre(CHC), Gandhi Nagar and CHC, Kolar.
Pvt hospitals: Chirayu Medical College, LN Medical College, Peoples’ Medical College, RKDF Medical College, National hospital, Global Hospital and Bhopal Care Hospital.
According to health department, people with any one of these following comorbidities will be eligible for vaccination.
1. Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year.
2. Post-cardiac transplant/left ventricular assist device (LVAD).
3. Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF less than 40 per cent).
4. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease.
5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or idiopathic PAH.
6. Coronary artery disease with past CABG/PTCA/MI and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
7. Angina and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
8. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes (for more than 10 years or with complications) and hypertension on treatment.
10. Diabetes (for more than 10 years or with complications) and hypertension on treatment.
11. Kidney/liver/hematopoietic stem cell transplant: recipient/on wait-list.
12. End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD.
13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids. Immunosuppressant medications.
14. Decompensated cirrhosis.
15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in the last two years/FEV1 less than 50 per cent.
16. Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/Myeloma.
17. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 1 July 2020 or currently on any cancer therapy.
18. Sickle cell disease/bone marrow failure/aplastic anemia/ thalassemia major.
19. Primary immunodeficiency diseases/HIV infections.
20. Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/ muscular dystrophy/acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/persons with disabilities having high support needs/multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness.