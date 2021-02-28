Madhya Pradesh Covid-19: Do not lower guard, says health department

BHOPAL: The health department has reiterated the need to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super-spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts have been strongly emphasized.
An expert clarified that the situation was such that people were nowhere near achieving herd immunity and they should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to keep safe from getting infected by the virus.
Madhya Pradesh reported 363 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 261,766 and toll to 3,864 on Sunday. The state recorded a 2.2 per cent corona-positive rate with 16,220 samples being sent for testing, while 137 samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Indore reported 165 corona cases, taking its tally to 59,617 and toll to 933, while Bhopal reported 49 corona cases, taking its tally to 44,082 and toll to 618. Jabalpur reported 11 corona cases, while Chhindwara, Betul and Ujjain reported 12 corona cases each.
Active cases: The number of active cases also continued to increase in Madhya Pradesh. At least 2,785 active cases were recorded in the state. In Burhanpur, the number of active cases continued to increase, with 45 cases being reported. Dindori reported 31 active cases and Sheopur recorded 30 active cases.
The district administrations have been asked to maintain continued vigil in terms of containing the spread and not squander away the gains of collective hard work of the last year. They were advised not to lower their guard, to enforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and to deal firmly with violations. The districts have been asked to coordinate with the health department on Covid-19 control and containment measures.
