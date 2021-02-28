Madhya Pradesh Covid-19: Do not lower guard, says health department

BHOPAL: The health department has reiterated the need to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super-spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts have been strongly emphasized.

An expert clarified that the situation was such that people were nowhere near achieving herd immunity and they should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to keep safe from getting infected by the virus.

Madhya Pradesh reported 363 corona cases, pushing the infection tally to 261,766 and toll to 3,864 on Sunday. The state recorded a 2.2 per cent corona-positive rate with 16,220 samples being sent for testing, while 137 samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Indore reported 165 corona cases, taking its tally to 59,617 and toll to 933, while Bhopal reported 49 corona cases, taking its tally to 44,082 and toll to 618. Jabalpur reported 11 corona cases, while Chhindwara, Betul and Ujjain reported 12 corona cases each.