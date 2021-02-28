COVID-19 vaccination registration on Co-WIN 2.0 to open tomorrow: Check how to register, list of documents, and other important details here

The next phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive for the age appropriate population groups will commence from March 1.

Registration will open at 9:00 am on March 1 (at www.cowin.gov.in). Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals impaneled under CGHS and other private hospitals impaneled under State Government’s Health Insurance Schemes,on Co-WIN2.0.The modalities of the new features integrated in the CoWIN2.0 digital platformwere explained to them.

The private impaneled COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).