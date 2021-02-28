US drug regulator authorises Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United States on Saturday authorised Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, adding a third vaccine to the US arsenal to fight the pandemic as the death toll due to the infection crosses 5.11 lakh.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the nation's third coronavirus vaccine. The official emergency use authorisation for Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) single-dose vaccine comes after an FDA advisory panel voted 22-0 to recommend authorization on Friday.

The United States has reported more than 28.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 511,000 reported deaths. The demand for vaccines still far exceeds supply, these vaccines can't come soon enough.

The vaccine, made by Janssen, J&J's vaccine arm, is safe and effective, and it's considered flexible. It's a single dose, and it doesn't require special storage. The vaccine is authorized for people ages 18 and older.

The FDA said J&J's vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents - protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.