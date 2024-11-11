 Fearing Naxal Influx From Bordering States, Madhya Pradesh Government Seeks Two More CRPF Battalions From Centre
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Representative Image | The Indian Express

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has requested the Centre to sanction two additional battalions of CRPF for deployment in the Naxalite-affected Balaghat area given a looming possibility of the influx of armed cadres from two border states, a senior police officer said.

Currently, three battalions of CRPF are deployed in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The police assessed the potential crossover of Naxals, facing heat in bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, to Madhya Pradesh, the officer said, adding that the state is keen to ramp up security and intensify vigil along the borders.

Inspector General of Police (Balaghat zone) Sanjay Kumar has confirmed to PTI the request made for sanctioning two more CRPF (Central reserve Police Force) battalions, each comprising 1,000 personnel.

Kumar said out of four security camps, one with around 50 personnel and a building has been set up near the border for domination. "Such camps have come up in the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh," said Kumar.

The Balaghat zone includes Naxal-hit Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts in MP.

"We are alert. They (Naxalites) can flee (from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra) and enter MP. They created the Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone in 2015-16 to expand their footprint. We are keeping a hawk's eye along the borders," Kumar added.

The police officer disclosed that MP Police held inter-state meetings with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and conducted joint operations, reflecting "very fast inter-state coordination".

Madhya Pradesh shares borders with Gondia district of Maharashtra and Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Kawardha of Chhattisgarh.

"The Gondia, Ranjandgaon and Balaghat (GRB) is one division of the MCC zone of rebels. The new division comprises Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla, MP, and Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary of Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh, named KB," the IGP added.

