Ex-judge To Probe Black Money Case Against 2 Former, 1 Present IPS Officers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Problem for three IPS officers – one in service and two retired – has increased in an income tax raid on the aides of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The state government has set up an inquiry against one in-service IPS officer and two retired IPS officers. Inquiry has been set up against them after income tax department conducted a raid to detect black money.

The Election Commission has asked the state government to order an inquiry into the case. For the first time, the state government has set up an inquiry committee headed by a retired judge against retired police officers V Madhukumar and Sanjay Mane and in-service additional director general of JNPA Sushobhan Banerjee.

Justice Virendra Singh is heading the inquiry committee. Additional Home Secretary Ajay Gupta will prepare the report. Banerji is going to retire next month.

An inquiry set up against a state police service officer Arun Mishra in the case has been quashed by the high court. The state government has appealed to the Supreme Court against the HC order.

In April 2019, the government issued show-cause notices to Nath’s aides on the grounds of appraisal report of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The government ordered an inquiry against them, because it was not satisfied with their reply.

Two parallel inquiries in one case

The state government ordered an inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after the Election Commission’s directives. Now, a retired judge has been handed over the departmental probe.

Nevertheless, the EOW has not been able to probe anything against these officers. CBDT, too, has not been able to provide any evidence other than appraisal report. Against this backdrop, a question mark has been put up against the new probe committee even before the investigation has begun.