 'Even Congress Doesn't Take Rahul Gandhi Seriously,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticised Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his recent remarks targeting the BJP, stating, "even within the Congress party, the Wayanad MP is not taken seriously."

During a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Gandhi warned that if the BJP were to win the election through "match-fixing" and alter the Constitution, it would lead to chaos in the country.

He remarked, "Gandhi's statement lacks credibility. Even his own party members don't regard him seriously, so why would others?"

Yadav noted the absence of the Congress party in the ongoing election campaigns, asserting that they are significantly trailing behind. He attributed this setback to Rahul Gandhi's lack of seriousness towards both the Congress party and the elections.

"We're unsure of Congress's whereabouts; they're significantly falling behind. Rahul Gandhi bears responsibility for this. He didn't prioritize Congress or the elections. We anticipate that Congress will address its internal conflicts and reflect on its approach," Yadav remarked.

Yadav, who was in Jabalpur for various events alongside the party's national president J P Nadda, mentioned plans to continue the election campaign in Ujjain and Indore.

