Doctor’s Wife Duped Of ₹3.7 Lakh By 'NRI Lover’ In MP’s Gwalior; Blackmailed With N*de Video

Gwalior Woman Duped Of ₹3.76 Lakh By Online 'NRI Lover'; Blackmailed With Obscene Video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old married woman, the wife of a doctor, was trapped in a digital love affair scam and was extorted of ₹3.76 lakh. The accused blackmailed her over a nude video in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

According to reports, almost a month ago, the accused posed as a NRI introduced himself as Vipin, the caller claimed to live abroad and gradually built a romantic relationship with the woman.

Within weeks, he manipulated the woman to share her intimate photos and nude videos. Using the video and her Aadhaar details, the accused began extorting money under the pretext of sending her a parcel from abroad. This began a blackmailing spree.

The victim initially paid ₹15,000, further she paid 46,000 for exchanging dollars, followed by multiple transfers for dollar exchange, permits, and customs clearance. The total amount mounted up to ₹3.76 Lakh which she paid via PhonePe.

On September 17, the fraudster demanded an additional ₹2.85 lakh and threatened to make her video viral when she refused.

The woman was completely overwhelmed by financial, mental stress, and fear. She mustered up courage to file a formal complaint in the police station. CSP Robin Jain confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation launched, suspecting the involvement of an international cyber gang.

Cops urged citizens to avoid befriending unknown people on social media. and asked people to report immediately in case of blackmail.