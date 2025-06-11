 Digviyaya Singh's Brother & Former Congress MLA Laxman Singh Expelled For Anti-Party Activities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDigviyaya Singh's Brother & Former Congress MLA Laxman Singh Expelled For Anti-Party Activities

Digviyaya Singh's Brother & Former Congress MLA Laxman Singh Expelled For Anti-Party Activities

Laxman Singh is infamous for anti-party statements and changing parties frequently

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Former Congress MLA Laxman Singh Expelled By Congress With Immediate Effect For Anti-Party Statements |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh has been expelled from the Indian National Congress for his alleged anti-party activities on Wednesday.

"Congress president has expelled Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect due to his anti-party activities," The decision was announced by Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee member Tariq Anwar

Former chief minister Digvijay Singh's brother, Laxman Singh is infamous for anti-party statements and changing parties frequently and he has been expelled with immediate effect by the Congress resident.

Read Also
WATCH: 'Ab Toh Arrange Marriage Se Bhi Dar Lagta...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Over...
article-image

Controversial statement against the party triggered this action

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

This extreme step against the five term Member of Parliament, Laxman Singh was taken after his anti-party statement against Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra during the Pahalgam attack.

According to information, a month ago during Pahalgam Terror attack Singh publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra, calling them “immature” and claiming that their “immaturity” had caused damage to the nation. He publicly called Rahul Gandhi a naive leader.

Read Also
Video: ‘Sonam Used My Son For Human Sacrifice, She Had Mangal Dosh,’ Claims Raja's Grieving...
article-image

Omar Abdullah 'may be in cahoots' with terrorists

During the India-Pakistan conflict, the former Congress MLA took a dig at Jammu & Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah and linked his connections with terrorists publicly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials