Digviyaya Singh's Brother & Former Congress MLA Laxman Singh Expelled For Anti-Party Activities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh has been expelled from the Indian National Congress for his alleged anti-party activities on Wednesday.
"Congress president has expelled Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect due to his anti-party activities," The decision was announced by Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee member Tariq Anwar
Former chief minister Digvijay Singh's brother, Laxman Singh is infamous for anti-party statements and changing parties frequently and he has been expelled with immediate effect by the Congress resident.
Controversial statement against the party triggered this action
This extreme step against the five term Member of Parliament, Laxman Singh was taken after his anti-party statement against Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra during the Pahalgam attack.
According to information, a month ago during Pahalgam Terror attack Singh publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra, calling them “immature” and claiming that their “immaturity” had caused damage to the nation. He publicly called Rahul Gandhi a naive leader.
Omar Abdullah 'may be in cahoots' with terrorists
During the India-Pakistan conflict, the former Congress MLA took a dig at Jammu & Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah and linked his connections with terrorists publicly.