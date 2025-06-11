Video: ‘Sonam Used My Son For Human Sacrifice, She Had Mangal Dosh,’ Claims Raja's Grieving Mother

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi has accused daughter-in-law Sonam of using her son as 'human sacrifice', performing black magic and astrology-based conspiracy.

His mother claimed that Sonam had mangal dosh (specific astrological alignment of Mars in horoscope considered inauspicious for marriage), so she killed Raja to negate harmful consequences of the planets and marry lover Raj Kushwaha.

Indore, MP: Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, says, "I want justice for my son. The culprits should be punished. What has my son done? What was his mistake? Why was he killed?..."

Raja’s mother said that Sonam may have used black magic, including “vashikaran” (a spell to control someone), on Raja and other family members. She believes Raja was killed on "Gyaras" (the 11th day of the lunar fortnight) a spiritually significant day that she suspects was chosen for a human sacrifice.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case | Indore (MP): After Sonam's brother Govind met her, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, says, "...Govind said that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam...Govind is not at fault."



She also says, "I asked Govind if…"

“She had taken Raja to the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati,” the mother said. “After that, she gave him a special necklace to wear — we now believe it had something to do with black magic.”

The temple is known for tantric rituals and is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother has made explosive claims against her daughter-in-law and the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi.



She has alleged that Sonam may have resorted to black magic, more occult practices, including human sacrifice, to kill her son.



Chilling Details… pic.twitter.com/r9PN9Vspp7 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 11, 2025

The Hidden Plans...

According to Raja’s parents, both Sonam and Raja had ‘Manglik dosh’ — a condition in Hindu astrology believed to bring misfortune in marriage unless rituals are performed.

Black Magic, Human Sacrifice, Vashikaran, a tantrik necklace, Murder on 11th day of lunar fortnight -- the #rajaraghuvanshi murder gets more intriguing and bizarre

The family now suspects Sonam may have used this as a cover for her murder plan.

“No rituals were done. She had some other plan in mind,” the mother claimed.

Raja’s father added, “No woman can do this alone. She had support. If Sonam is questioned strictly, many truths will come out.”

The family believes Sonam was not acting alone. Raja’s mother said at least 15 people may have helped in the conspiracy and hinted that Sonam’s own mother may have known about the plan.

“Sonam’s mother must have been aware. She never booked a return ticket from Kamakhya. She planned it all,” she said.

In the last call before she went missing, Sonam was telling her mother-in-law that she will keep some fast for her husband



Just to get him killed eventually



In the last call before she went missing, Sonam was telling her mother-in-law that she will keep some fast for her husband

Just to get him killed eventually

women nowadays uses her innocence as a weapon and a tool to Manifest her Dark desires & Cravings.

The Love Triangle

The heartbroken family also alleged that Sonam wanted to remove Raja so she could be with Raj Kushwaha. They said Raja was the one handling all the financial matters and the accused acted out of greed.

“She wanted to marry someone else. That’s why she removed Raja from her path,” his mother said.

This chilling case has shocked the country — from a newlywed honeymoon to claims of black magic, betrayal, and murder — the mystery continues to unfold as police investigate deeper.

Raja Raghuvanshi had recently married Sonam on May 11. Just days later, the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. But tragedy struck when Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others have been arrested for his murder.