 Video: 'Sonam Used My Son For Human Sacrifice, She Had Mangal Dosh,' Claims Raja's Grieving Mother
His mother has accused her Sonam Raghuvanshi of black magic, astrology-based conspiracy, and even planning a human sacrifice.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi has accused daughter-in-law Sonam of using her son as 'human sacrifice', performing black magic and astrology-based conspiracy.

His mother claimed that Sonam had mangal dosh (specific astrological alignment of Mars in horoscope considered inauspicious for marriage), so she killed Raja to negate harmful consequences of the planets and marry lover Raj Kushwaha.

Check out the videos below :

Raja’s mother said that Sonam may have used black magic, including “vashikaran” (a spell to control someone), on Raja and other family members. She believes Raja was killed on "Gyaras" (the 11th day of the lunar fortnight) a spiritually significant day that she suspects was chosen for a human sacrifice.

“She had taken Raja to the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati,” the mother said. “After that, she gave him a special necklace to wear — we now believe it had something to do with black magic.”

The temple is known for tantric rituals and is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

The Hidden Plans...

According to Raja’s parents, both Sonam and Raja had ‘Manglik dosh’ — a condition in Hindu astrology believed to bring misfortune in marriage unless rituals are performed.

The family now suspects Sonam may have used this as a cover for her murder plan.

“No rituals were done. She had some other plan in mind,” the mother claimed.

Raja’s father added, “No woman can do this alone. She had support. If Sonam is questioned strictly, many truths will come out.”

The family believes Sonam was not acting alone. Raja’s mother said at least 15 people may have helped in the conspiracy and hinted that Sonam’s own mother may have known about the plan.

“Sonam’s mother must have been aware. She never booked a return ticket from Kamakhya. She planned it all,” she said.

The Love Triangle

The heartbroken family also alleged that Sonam wanted to remove Raja so she could be with Raj Kushwaha. They said Raja was the one handling all the financial matters and the accused acted out of greed.

“She wanted to marry someone else. That’s why she removed Raja from her path,” his mother said.

This chilling case has shocked the country — from a newlywed honeymoon to claims of black magic, betrayal, and murder — the mystery continues to unfold as police investigate deeper.

Raja Raghuvanshi had recently married Sonam on May 11. Just days later, the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. But tragedy struck when Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others have been arrested for his murder.

