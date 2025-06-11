 Raja Murder Case: Sonam Visited Indore On May 25, Two Days After Husband’s Murder; Lover Raj Kushwaha Handled Hawala For Her
Raj Singh Kushwaha, one of the prime accused—and allegedly Sonam’s secret lover—has reportedly confessed to running a hawala racket for her.

Aman SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Sonam Raghuvanshi and husband Raja |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the mystery of Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder deepens, shocking revelations point to a chilling nexus of love, betrayal and black money.

Raj Singh Kushwaha, one of the prime accused—and allegedly Sonam’s secret lover—has reportedly confessed to running a hawala racket for her. Sources say he handled the entire financial operation, even gaining access to her bedroom, a fact known to her family. Their bond, born of long hours managing illicit cash, soon turned personal.

Police have traced over 100 suspicious transactions and WhatsApp images of ₹10 notes, believed to be part of the racket. Sonam’s father owns an HPL sheets business, under which Raj allegedly laundered money.

Even more disturbing—just two days after Raja’s murder, Sonam visited Indore on May 25, stayed near Dewas Naka, and met Raj. She later slipped away to Varanasi in a taxi on May 27, after staying in Indore for two days.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed, “Sonam moved from train to train, stayed in a rented house in Indore, and later fled to UP—always in touch with Raj.”

Madhya Pradesh CM, Mohan Yadav said, "The Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi incident is not only a painful incident but a lesson to the society. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be taken care of very minutely. Letting children go so far also needs to be thought about. I am hurt by this incident"

Meghalaya CM, Conrad K Sangma said, "Yes, we would like the judicial process to be completed as swiftly as possible. Whatever steps are required to facilitate this from our side as a government, we will do that and try to ensure that the trial progresses quickly."

