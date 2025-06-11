 WATCH: 'Ab Toh Arrange Marriage Se Bhi Dar Lagta...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Over Raja-Sonam Raghuvanshi Case
WATCH: 'Ab Toh Arrange Marriage Se Bhi Dar Lagta...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Over Raja-Sonam Raghuvanshi Case

Not only Shashtri, but the social media also has been flooded with sarcastic reels criticising Soman and the negative impact it has left on men.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: 'Avivahit Purush Darne Lage Hain,' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri After Learning About Sonam Raghuvanshi's Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi’s chilling murder case has left the entire nation stunned.

Highlighting how these back-to-back cases, where husbands are murdered by their wives, have impacted especially men, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri said, “Abhi Bharat mein to patniyo ka bada trend chal raha….(This era is all about wives.)”

He went on saying, “Ek se ek neele drum wali khatarnak deviyaan nikal rahi hainTumne suna nahi Bharat ki news (Haven’t you heard the news trending in Bharat?).” 

Shastri was referring to Meerut murder case where Muskan Rastogi with the help of her lover allegedly killed her husband, chopped his body and hid the parts in a blue drum.

"We, unmarried men, are now scared!’

Shastri continued, “Abhi kal nayi khabar aayi…Sonam! Dekho to tum kahaniyaan! Humare jaise avivahit purush darne lage hain…..(A recent trending news is… Sonam! Just look at these stories! Bachelors like us have started getting scared now.)”

Pehle lagta tha arrange marriage sahi hai, phir lagta tha ki love marriage sahi hai, ab dono hi bekar lag rahe hain. Jab se ye Raja wala kand suna hai. Bada bekaar hai…(Earlier, we thought arranged marriage is better. Then love marriage seemed favourable..But now, after knowing Raja’s case, marriage itself seems useless!).”

To this statement, Shastri’s listeners burst out into laughter, agreeing with his statements. 

