'You All Will Bear Consequences': Sonam Raghuvanshi Warned Mother After She Objected To Affair With Lover Raj Kushwaha

Left: Raj Kushwaha Right: Sonam Raguvanshi | X

Indore: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, had reportedly told her mother before marriage that she was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha and that she wanted to marry him.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, the deceased's elder brother, reportedly told police that Sonam had confessed to her mother about her lover affair with Raj Kushwaha, before marrying Raja. Reportedly, Sonam, also warned her mother of “consequences" if she was forced to marry Raja Raghuvanshi, and had said that she should not be held responsible for whatever follows.

According to NDTV, Vipin alleged that a close acquaintance of Sonam’s family told him that “Sonam had confided in her mother that she was in love with someone else."

“However, her mother said, ‘You can love whoever you want, but your marriage will happen within the community’."

As her mother objected to her union with Raj Kushwaha, “Sonam responded to her mother, saying, ‘Fine, I will not be responsible for whatever happens after I get married (to Raja Raghuvanshi)," Vipin said.

Earlier, Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother, while talking to the media, had said her son once told her that Sonam seemed disinterested with him.

Notably, Sonam's mother had earlier said that her daughter never told her about any love affair before the marriage.