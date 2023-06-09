 Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Harda District
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDebt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Harda District

Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Harda District

Rajesh Karode, a resident of Dagavshankar village, allegedly consumed celphos on June 7, following which his family members rushed him to the district hospital, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A 44-year-old farmer who was struggling to repay loans allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, police said on Friday.

Rajesh Karode, a resident of Dagavshankar village, allegedly consumed celphos on June 7, following which his family members rushed him to the district hospital, an official said.

Karode was later shifted to a private facility and again referred to the district hospital, where he died during treatment around 12 pm on Friday, hospital police post in-charge assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kushwaha said.

Read Also
Coronavirus news of Madhy Pradesh: State death toll rises to 53, positive cases 741
article-image

The police are investigating the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, the farmer's son Virendra Karode claimed that his father had a debt burden of Rs 40 lakh and moneylenders were troubling him every day because of which he took the extreme step.

He further alleged that moneylenders had imposed 10 per cent interest on the amount his father had borrowed, because of which the outstanding amount had increased to Rs 40 lakh and they even had to sell 10 acres land towards repayment. PTI COR MAS

Read Also
Indore: Abducted Minor Girl Rescued From Damoh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Harda District

Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Harda District

MP: First Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' To Be Credited Into Accounts Of 1.25 Cr Women Tomorrow

MP: First Installment Of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' To Be Credited Into Accounts Of 1.25 Cr Women Tomorrow

WATCH: 15-Feet Long Crocodile Spotted In The Backyard Of A House In MP's Shivpuri

WATCH: 15-Feet Long Crocodile Spotted In The Backyard Of A House In MP's Shivpuri

Bhopal: MP CM Chouhan Reviews Preparations For Ladli Laxmi Yojana Programme

Bhopal: MP CM Chouhan Reviews Preparations For Ladli Laxmi Yojana Programme

MP Hijab Controversy: Owaisi Calls Action On Damoh School 'Wrong'; Why Was He Mum On Shradha Walkar...

MP Hijab Controversy: Owaisi Calls Action On Damoh School 'Wrong'; Why Was He Mum On Shradha Walkar...