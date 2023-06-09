Indore: Abducted Minor Girl Rescued From Damoh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who was allegedly abducted from the Aerodrome area by a youth, was rescued from Damoh with the help of local cops, police said on Thursday. The girl is being brought to the city and after which the police would take action against the youth.

According to the police, the parents of the girl had lodged a complaint around 1.30 am on June 7 that their daughter was missing. The police started an investigation and examined the CCTVs of the area. The girl was seen in CCTV footage with a youth named Sunil, a resident of Kandilpura area of the city. The police contacted the parents of Sunil who said that Sunil had not come home for many hours.

The police found that the accused hails from Rewa. The police thought that he could flee to Rewa with the girl so a police team reached the bus stand and enquired from the bus conductors and drivers there. The police came to know that the youth had indeed taken the girl to Rewa in a bus.

The police contacted Damoh police, who stopped the bus and rescued the girl from his clutches.

Four-year-old child reunited with parents

A four-year-old child, who went missing from his place, was reunited by the staff of Dial-100 with his parents on Thursday. According to an official, the Dial-100 staff had received information that a child has been found roaming in Preeti Nagar area late on Wednesday night. He could not give details about his parents and was crying. The policemen of the Dial- 100 took the child and started a search for his parents.

The policemen somehow managed to reunite the child with his parents in the Chetan Nagar area. The parents thanked the policemen for searching their child.

