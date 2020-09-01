Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown lifted but Sunday guidelines still not ready

The traders’ body has welcomed the decision saying that the markets will now remain open on Sundays as well and this will help businesses to pick. However, they said that people as well as the traders will have to act responsibly at public places like markets. The traders assured that they would take all necessary precautions and adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines.

New Market Businessmen Association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said, “ The administration will have to control the crowd in markets and at picnic spots like dams and other water bodies. Onus also lies on traders as well as the public to comply with corona preventive norms.”

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahanasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “For the last 6 months, the government has been taking all possible steps to arrest the spread of the infection. Now with even the Sunday lockdown lifted, the people will have to be extra cautious and ensure that all norms are followed. The government is expected to issue new guidelines in next couple of days.”

SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said, so far no guideline has been issued in this regard. Possibly the guidelines will be issued before Sunday. As of now the administration is busy in checking immersion of idols at water bodies. Though the people were instructed to immerse idols at homes, they visited pons for immersion.

Cancelling its order dated July 8 regarding 35 per cent attendance in government offices during the pandemic time, the district administration has now instructed to ensure full staff strength