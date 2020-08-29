Unlock 4.0: Are salons, spas and restaurants open?

As India continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday the Home Ministry released guidelines for the next phase of unlocking, providing additional relaxations. While containment zones will continue to remain under strict lockdown, travel has been made easier, and many public spaces will reopen with some limitations in place.

Metro rail services will be restarted and inter-and intra-state travel will also be made simpler. At the same time, while schools will remain shut, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit - provided the area is not a containment zone. This will be on a voluntary basis with the permission of guardians to take guidance from their teachers.