From metro to schools: Here's what's allowed and not allowed as per new guidelines for Unlock 4

The Indian government on Saturday released the guidelines that are to be following during the Unlock 4. While restrictions are still in place to control the spread of COVID-19, the government has allowed the reopening of metro rails.

It also stated that there will be no separate restrictions of inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in containment zones. There will however be no local lockdown in any state, outside of these zones.

So, here's what's allowed and not allowed during Unlock 4:

Allowed:

Metro rails will start operating from September 7 in a graded manner.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

In areas outside of containment zones, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

Not allowed:

Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed for the moment and regular classes will not be permitted at least till the end of September.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places will not be reopening at present.

According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, as of Saturday morning India has recorded more than 3.46 million COVID-19 cases. Of these, 752424 remain active, while 62550 people have passed away.