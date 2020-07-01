Coronavirus in Bhopal: Seven more fall prey to infection, toll 104

BHOPAL: With seven more patients falling prey to corona, the death count in Bhopal rose to 104 on Wednesday. The covid-19 case count in Bhopal has climbed to 2993 on Wednesday with addition of 58 new cases during the last 24 hours. Yet another employee at Vallabh Bhawan has contracted corona, taking the tally to nine at the secretariat. The person detected positive on Wednesday was posted at the Chief Minister’s Office. The employee was posted at office of additional secretary to CM OP Shrivastava.
There was a major surge in number of positive cases in the capital city in last 24 hours, confirmed the official. Majority of corona patients came from Ibrahimganj where members of three families have been diagnosed with the infection. Devendra Chaudhary, tehsildar, informed that seventeen more positive cases reported from three families in Ibrahimganj. Six members of a family are among those who have been diagnosed with the viral infection. Administration has sent medical teams for more sampling and trace out contact history of the patients, he added.
Three persons from Bairgarh and one from Gandhi Nagar have been tested positive for the infection. Three more positive cases came from MANIT quarantine centre, earlier two suspects were found to have contracted the infection. CRPF campus also reported one case.
Mantralayeen Karmchari Sangh has handed over memorandum to ACS (GAD) and PS to CM demanding proper sampling of employees who came in contact with infected employee.
163 test+ve from 6000 samples
Random sampling was conducted in the capital city and 6000 samples were collected. Out of them 163 are positives, confirmed health department official. The random sampling was conducted in a focused manner and the idea was to contain the spread of the virus by testing high-risk health workers and pregnant women and their attendants.
