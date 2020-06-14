Coronavirus in Bhopal: Death rate 21%; Of 250 patients treated, 52 lose battle against corona at Hamidia

BHOPAL: When it comes to treatment of COVID-19 patients, the condition of state referral hospitals in Madhya Pradesh is not much different from that of the Delhi government-run hospitals.

Of the hospitals (private and government) which the state government has empanelled for COVID-19 treatment, the performance of Hamidia Hospital, the state referral hospital, is worst; the death rate here stands at as high as 21 per cent.

The recovery rate in the hospital is 36 per cent which is far below when compared to other government hospitals. Of the 250 patients admitted in Hamidia Hospital so far, 52 lost their battle against corona at this the government medical facility.