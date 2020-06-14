Coronavirus in Bhopal: Death rate 21%; Of 250 patients treated, 52 lose battle against corona at Hamidia

BHOPAL: When it comes to treatment of COVID-19 patients, the condition of state referral hospitals in Madhya Pradesh is not much different from that of the Delhi government-run hospitals.
Of the hospitals (private and government) which the state government has empanelled for COVID-19 treatment, the performance of Hamidia Hospital, the state referral hospital, is worst; the death rate here stands at as high as 21 per cent.
The recovery rate in the hospital is 36 per cent which is far below when compared to other government hospitals. Of the 250 patients admitted in Hamidia Hospital so far, 52 lost their battle against corona at this the government medical facility.
Dr Lokendra Dave, pulmonologist, said, “Death rate is high in Hamidia Hospital because, number of serious or critical patients is more there. Other patients who are coming for general treatment are also being admitted after they are being detected corona positive. Patients come late here after getting infected from community and their condition deteriorate till they come to know about infections. But even after, we do our level best for their treatment.”
After Hamidia Hospital, Rewa Medical College has 15.79 per cent death rate while Indore medical college has 13 per cent and Jabalpur medical college has 9 per cent. Similarly, Sagar Medical College is 5.58 per cent while Arvindo Medical College (Indore) has 4 per cent and Medical College, Gwalior, has 3.85 per cent. Khandwa Medical College has 3 per cent and Chirayu Medical College has lowest death rate 1.33 which is below the average death rate of country.
In addition to Hamidia Hospital, patients are also admitted in AIIMS, Bhopal where 259 patients have been admitted so far and 14 out of them died so far and the death rate here is happens to be 5.4 per cent.
Bhopal has recorded over 2250 corona positive cases and the city has witnessed a spike in cases after the unlock. In the coming days the number of patients may increase in government hospitals. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his review, has said that the main focus should be that no corona patient dies in the state.
Hamidia Hospital
250 patients admitted
52 deaths reported
36 % recovery rate
21 % death rate
AIIMS, Bhopal
259 patients admitted
14 deaths reported
5.4 % death rate
Death rate in government hospitals in state
Rewa Medical College 15.79 %
Indore medical college 13 %
Jabalpur medical college 9 %
Sagar Medical College is 5.58 %
Arvindo Medical College (Indore) 4 %
Medical College, Gwalior 3.85 %
Khandwa Medical College 3 %
Chirayu Medical College has lowest death rate 1.33 which is below the average death rate of country.
