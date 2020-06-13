Bhopal: Ex IAS's security guard accuses 2 persons of force-feeding poison to him

BHOPAL: Unidentified men fed poison to the security guard of a retired IAS officer on Saturday morning.

The victim works as security guard on the farm house owned by ex IAS Yogendra Sharma. The ex-bureaucrat lives somewhere else with his wife and his farm house is managed by the guard.

SHO Ratibad Sudesh Tiwari said the victim had some old rivalry with the accused but the matter is under investigation.

Tiwari said the accused force fed him poison and when he returned home, he told his wife about it.

He said the accused are yet to be arrested. According to police, the victim Mangilal works at the farm house of Sharma at Barkhedi Khurd. He told cops that when he was heading for some work outside the farm house in morning around 6 am, the two accused arrived and one of them held him by his hand and the other one fed him poison.