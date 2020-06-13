Bhopal: Ex IAS's security guard accuses 2 persons of force-feeding poison to him

BHOPAL: Unidentified men fed poison to the security guard of a retired IAS officer on Saturday morning.
The victim works as security guard on the farm house owned by ex IAS Yogendra Sharma. The ex-bureaucrat lives somewhere else with his wife and his farm house is managed by the guard.
SHO Ratibad Sudesh Tiwari said the victim had some old rivalry with the accused but the matter is under investigation.
Tiwari said the accused force fed him poison and when he returned home, he told his wife about it.
He said the accused are yet to be arrested. According to police, the victim Mangilal works at the farm house of Sharma at Barkhedi Khurd. He told cops that when he was heading for some work outside the farm house in morning around 6 am, the two accused arrived and one of them held him by his hand and the other one fed him poison.
When he raised am alarm, they fled the area. He then returned home and informed his wife about the incident.
He was then taken to hospital where his medical examination was conducted and cops were informed.
SHO said a case has been registered, the medical report of the victim is awaited and we are searching for the accused.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)