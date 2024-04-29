 Eight People, Including Three Children Dead, After Goods Vehicle Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEight People, Including Three Children Dead, After Goods Vehicle Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

Eight People, Including Three Children Dead, After Goods Vehicle Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
article-image

Raipur: Five women and three children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function, a senior police official said.

Victims were returning from a family function

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function in Tiraiyya village, the official said.

The goods vehicle collided with the mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the official said.

Victims identified

Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.

The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspects Wanted In Another Terror Case From 2020

FPJ Exclusive: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspects Wanted In Another Terror Case From 2020

Video: Uttarakhand Lady Cop Heroically Saves Man After He Slips While Trying To Board Moving Train...

Video: Uttarakhand Lady Cop Heroically Saves Man After He Slips While Trying To Board Moving Train...

Eight People, Including Three Children Dead, After Goods Vehicle Collides With Truck In...

Eight People, Including Three Children Dead, After Goods Vehicle Collides With Truck In...

Live Breaking News Updates: BJP MP & Former Union Minister V Srinivas Prasad Passes Away In...

Live Breaking News Updates: BJP MP & Former Union Minister V Srinivas Prasad Passes Away In...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Focus Shifts From Jat Land To Yadav Strongholds In UP As Phase 3 Voting...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Focus Shifts From Jat Land To Yadav Strongholds In UP As Phase 3 Voting...